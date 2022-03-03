Opinion BOTTOM LINE SHANE WATKINS: There is a time to make money and there is a time to curb losses Stagflation is a real possibility in the current global climate and investors should just sit tight B L Premium

All Weather Capital are stock-pickers, so it is with some humility that we write offering a macro opinion. There are many reasons for equity investors to adopt an attitude of caution right now. We are in uncharted territory economically and geopolitically.

So, how should investors position their portfolios in this environment? Charles Gave from Gavekal says there is a time to make money and a time to lose as little as possible. He suggests that we have entered the latter phase. We concur. There are two proximate causes for our caution: rising inflation and likely rising interest rates, and the widespread global effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine...