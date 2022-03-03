Opinion

CARTOON: Mantashe stands pat

03 March 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Gwede Mantashe holds on for judicial review of Zondo report

ANC chair says he will seek judicial review of Zondo report on state capture due to mistakes
National
20 hours ago

Zondo says Zuma, Mantashe and Mokonyane have a case to answer on graft

Third instalment lifts lid on state capture and Bosasa’s influence over governing ANC and its members
National
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Straw men, tin men and lions

The National Energy Dialogue seemed more like a therapy session for minister Gwede Mantashe
Opinion
3 days ago

Mantashe removes anti-nuclear activist from regulatory board

Mantashe says Peter Becker’s anti-nuclear stance created a conflict of interest
News
5 days ago

Inside the ANC’s cutthroat power struggles

The ANC’s provincial elective conferences, set to be wrapped up by end-March, are the curtain-raisers for the main event this year: the national ...
Features
1 week ago
