CARTOON: Russia’s new Cold War

Higher commodity prices are proving an effective buffer but sentiment remains nervous as Russia closes in on Kyiv
While unbundling will close 30% discount at which shares trade to the sum of its parts, it will also cut choices
SA irks western envoys as it sticks to its guns on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at UN emergency session
The Electoral Amendment Bill aims to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling that the electoral system make provision for independent candidates
Business Day TV unpacks the producer’s performance with CEO Nico Muller
The Financial and Fiscal Commission deputy chair says serious debate is needed amid contradictions in fiscal policy
But the French firm, which holds a 19.4% stake in Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of LNG, says it ‘will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia’
Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin badly miscalculated how events would unfold and that now ‘Russia’s economy is reeling and Putin alone is to blame’
Durban team targets first PSL victory this year
Lesley Stones discovers a wonderland, complete with an octopus, in the world heritage site
