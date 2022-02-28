CARTOON: Putin’s nuclear tactic

The bullion’s price is volatile and the benefits of the global risk premium could evaporate quickly
Monday, February 28 2022
All the latest news, views and analysis of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget address in Parliament
The new minimum wage of R23.19 an hour will take effect on Tuesday
BP has come under pressure from the UK government over its stake in the Russian oil major, as the West tries to inflict as much economic pain as possible on Moscow for invading Ukraine
SA trade surplus, currency and finances benefit from strong export value of commodity prices in the past 18 months
Proposal to amend memorandum of incorporation is to everyone’s advantage, despite the wailing
Move by the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund follows US and EU sanctions against Russia for Ukraine invasion
Victory against Baroka provides a morale booster for Baxter’s boys
While it can do wonders for flexibility and fitness, it is important to do something you enjoy as you’ll likely stick with it
