CARTOON: Godongwana’s balancing act

24 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, February 24 2022

Godongwana gets finances on stable path while providing relief

Measures of financial health look far rosier and ordinary South Africans gain from tax windfall
EDITORIAL: Debt keeps heat on Godongwana

Despite the boom in commodity export earnings, there is no space for complacency
Business sector warms to ‘realistic’ budget speech

Minerals Council SA says commitment to reducing fiscal deficit bodes well for the discipline SA needs in managing its finances
SME ‘bounce-back’ plan will incorporate lessons from Covid

There will be improvements on the former loan guarantee scheme for small businesses stressed by the pandemic
Treasury warns several risks threaten forecasts

Godongwana urges SA to proceed with caution
WATCH: Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2022 budget

Godongwana faced a difficult balancing act amid a range of spending pressures
