CARTOON: Putin’s banana peel

23 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, February 23 2022

JSE resilient as global markets cling to hope of compromise over Ukraine

Global events dominant markets a day before finance minister Enoch Godongwana is due to unveil his maiden budget
9 hours ago

Godongwana expected to deliver ‘good news’ budget, but economists urge caution

Tax collections could come in as much as R200bn higher than estimated but economists warn  the revenue overruns won’t last
1 day ago

Biden announces first wave of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

White House says Russia has started an invasion of Ukraine with troop deployment to two breakaway regions
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Debt keeps heat on Godongwana

Despite the boom in commodity export earnings, there is no space for complacency
1 day ago

Putin recognises breakaway regions, intensifying standoff with the West

Rouble weakens and Moscow stock market plunges 15% — its steepest drop since 2008 — as Russian leader signs pact with separatist leaders
1 day ago
Tuesday, February 22 2022
