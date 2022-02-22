ZELDA BURCHELL: Hit the ground running with COP26 funds

Despite the siren calls from cynics, the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow represented a major step forward for SA, with pledges of R131bn to support its transition to a cleaner and greener land. Now the really hard work has begun.

The cabinet appointed a team to oversee the funding process, but President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that SA wouldn’t accept support at any price. “Funding offered through the COP26 political declaration ... will be used for targeted programmes of reskilling and upskilling, creating employment and providing other forms of support to ensure workers; women and youth are the major beneficiaries of our shift to a greener future,” he said.

“A negotiations team will be established between SA and the partner group of countries and we will have our own top-class finance people drawn from the public and private sectors as well as trade unions to discuss these matters if it even gets there.”

The finance opportunity is a big deal for SA. We need to ensure that companies, utilities and other key players leverage the momentum from global development funding institutions in their drive to net-zero.

Given this new environment, business needs to accelerate its efforts — the new standard for net zero targets is 2030, but action needs to start today. In addition, annual targets must be set, and businesses should be held accountable to them. Business should prepare for the implications of the changing markets and regulatory landscape, and must take stock of the incoming wave of M&A involving carbon assets.

It is also important to ensure progress on a global carbon credit scheme where the rules are clear — including the accounting for credits in our nationally determined contributions (NDCs). NDCs have been drafted by government and will focus on our efforts to reduce national emissions and adapt to the affects of climate change. As we make progress, it can and must be regularly updated.

Meanwhile, the mechanisms for channelling support to SA through carbon credits should and must be strengthened, and we hope the flow will be much bigger than it has been until now.

The real challenge for all concerned is to translate the Glasgow offers into practical action. As the president has indicated, government will play the lead role in overseeing the planned green revolution, and Eskom has already made the right noises about its part.

One challenge, of course, is to ensure that the funding for greening our country is spent on new activities and projects., What we need to see — and sooner rather than later — are the actual measures.

One obvious and much-discussed greening trend is the move from traditional polluting internal combustion engine technology to electric and other clean modes of transport.

A brilliant start to revving up the move to a new generation of autos would lie in abolishing the tax discrimination against electric vehicles (EVs) — which attract a 25% import duty, compared with the 18% which applies to conventional cars.

Our cash-strained fiscus may not be able to slash or abolish this EV tax, but if we play our cards right, we will have all this outside cash headed our way and Ramaphosa has said that some of it must support the rapid transition to EVs.

Let us move from over-taxing EVs to subsidising them. The environment, the economy, the motorist, and the auto manufacturers will all be winners.

Big increases in carbon taxes are inevitable. One issue we would like to see more local discussion of, and clarity on, is how the painful carbon tax stick will be matched by bunches of juicy incentives carrots.

We already have measures to promote energy efficiency and other green policies, but these are not sufficient in either diversity or scale.

Business has a central role in the fair transition to a less polluting economy, but government has the crucial duty of ensuring that outside assistance from those who made pledges at Glasgow doesn’t just remain within the public sector and its offshoots but is also well deployed to jack up private sector initiatives.

Electricity and transport are two key sectors that need to be urgently addressed, and we need to make significant improvements by harnessing new technology and a lot of new money.

A new bugbear emerged when the EU announced its climate mitigation strategy, with plans for border carbon adjustments as well as the speeding up of disinvestment from high-carbon sectors. Others will soon follow.

The Manufacturing Circle held a two-day forum on electricity and manufacturing, which we partly sponsored, and this highlighted a lot of low-hanging fruit that can be harvested before the arrival of the COP26 cash.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, for instance, had some useful suggestions. The state-owned utility is a huge landowner — it owns more land than is forested in SA — and some of that land could be put at the disposal of developers of renewables projects. Eskom has already announced measures to encourage the use of this land for renewables.

The installation of new plants — the greener the better — and the upgrading of transmission can surely be financed with the help of eager offshore donors.

There was also much discussion at the forum of what is seen as SA’s biggest challenge: overcoming the graft, incompetence, and underinvestment in many municipalities.

For instance, municipal madness led dairy company Clover to announce it was moving its operations in Lichtenburg in the North West because basic services were unreliable.

Of course, while this municipal under-delivery affects existing tenants, it is also a big deterrent to potential investors, local and overseas. Businesses can’t just sit on the sidelines and complain. In some cases, they have taken over the repair of municipal infrastructure, and we are likely to see more — it’s a matter of survival.

What is clear is that while we wait for the post-COP26 negotiations and discussion on where the funding will flow to, a lot can and should be done to get things moving.

The promise of COP26 cash must not be an excuse for inaction; it must be a rallying cry.

• Burchell is a manager in the energy team at EY Cova.