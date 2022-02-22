Opinion

CARTOON: Up in smoke

22 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
EDITORIAL: SA’s donation of R50m to Cuba boggles the mind

SA is in a worse state than Cuba, and the donation cannot be justified
Opinion
1 day ago

NGOs question decision to donate R50m to Cuba amid worsening poverty and hunger in SA

The NGO coalition said government should direct the funds towards an independent investigation into the root causes of, and solutions to, hunger in SA
National
1 week ago

Cuba gets drugs back but there’s no sign of SA taxpayer cash

SANDF complies with order to return unregistered Covid-19 drugs that cost more than R100m
National
3 weeks ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and Sisulu fallout to continue

The ANC NEC is expected to announce the outcomes of its weekend meeting where the president was put under pressure to act on the tourism minister
Politics
4 weeks ago
