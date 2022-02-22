CARTOON: Up in smoke

Reports that President Vladimir Putin has ordered ‘peacekeeping forces’ to the breakaway regions heightened the fear that Russia may soon invade Ukraine
Russia’s recognition of independence of two breakaway regions is provocative
Public enterprises minister says the airline will receive the money ahead of sale and operational takeover by Takatso Consortium
The suspended ANC secretary-general heads to court on Monday over multimillion-rand asbestos fraud in the Free State
Issue could be costly setback to carmaker’s expansion in Europe
Tax collections could come in as much as R200bn higher than estimated but economists warn the revenue overruns won’t last
Court hears Old Mutual Unit Trust management failed to protect rights of beneficiaries — including mineworkers’ widows and orphans
Investigation into suspected corporate governance lapses at country’s biggest bourse
If the team had no time to party after their huge loss to New Zealand, Cricket SA has even less to celebrate given the state of its finances
With home buyers increasingly in search of “greener” pastures, a new generation of lifestyle communities is mushrooming across SA
