WILLIAM GUMEDE: What the ANC can learn from Singapore’s People’s Action Party

Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) offers valuable lessons for the ANC in how it renewed itself while in power. The PAP changed outdated ideologies, retired leaders who were incompetent and fired the corrupt — despite their “struggle” credentials — and brought in new leaders, many of whom were never part of the “struggle” or in some cases were not even members of the party.

The PAP transformed Singapore within one generation from dirt poor at independence from Britain in 1965 to a highly developed economy. At independence Singapore had no mineral resources, no significant industries and imported its energy, food and water.

In 1965, Singapore’s nominal GDP per capita stood at $500. In 2015 the country’s GDP per capita had risen to $56,000 — a similar level to Germany. Singapore had caught up with industrial and former colonial powers. In contrast, almost all African countries within one generation became significantly poorer, more corrupt, more ethnically divided and more dysfunctional than they were at independence.

The PAP was established in 1954 as a party to fight for the independence of Singapore from Britain. The party was similar to many African liberation and independence movements: a typical broad front spanning trade unions, communists, populists, professionals, small business and traditionalists. But fundamentally it identified as a party of the Left.

Unlike many African liberation and independence movements that adopted either Marxism-Leninism or African variants of socialism and communalism, democratic centralism and state-led development, the PAP pursued social democracy, adopted pragmatic market-based policies, and partnered with business, including multinationals.

The PAP ideology was that of pragmatism, which meant it adopted policies based on whether they produced results — and if they did not, rejected them — and not based on dogma or the belief in an absolute truth.

The party encouraged private sector-led growth, rather than state-led growth, unlike many African liberation and independence movements, which discouraged private sector-led growth, prioritising state-led growth. The PAP strongly pushed industrialisation as a way to foster growth and create jobs, rather than redistribution of existing or colonially inherited wealth. The state collaborated with business, predominantly foreign multinationals.

In contrast, African independence and liberation movements nationalised many local and foreign companies, or introduced indigenisation or empowerment programmes, where the state or local political capitalists close to governing parties got slices of local or foreign companies.

The PAP vigorously pursued the strategy of merit within its own party and within the state. It introduced merit-based appointments to the public service, rather than cadre deployment, which brought large numbers of entrepreneurial-minded new public servants into government. Election to party leadership was largely on merit, but also included all ethnic groups, which lifted the best talent among its support base to the party’s leadership. Parliamentary candidates were selected only after interviews, competence assessments and lifestyle audits.

At independence the PAP was dominated by two strands: the first was the central democratic wing led by Lee Kuan Yew and the second, the communist grouping led by Lim Chin Siong.

When the PAP repositioned itself as a governing party with pragmatic policies — rejecting fixed, old independence movement-era ideologies, appointing leaders on merit and firing incompetent, corrupt and dishonest leaders — many struggle cadres rebelled. The party’s left-wing groups objected to repositioning the party as a pragmatic developmental party.

When the PAP’s Left wing, communists and trade unions opposed the new entrepreneurial direction, Lee, like many leaders of African independence movements, did not try to hold the Left and moderate factions of the party together for the sake of “unity”, which would invite policy paralysis. Rather, he encouraged them to leave.