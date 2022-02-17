Opinion

CARTOON: Lemon juice war

17 February 2022 - 05:00
Thursday, February 17 2022

Squeeze is on SA lemon juice exporters after US sees possible dumping

Early indication is that imports of lemon juice from SA and Brazil harm the US industry materially
Companies
1 day ago

Acidity builds in probe of SA lemon juice dumping in US

Ventura Coastal requests a 128.61% anti-dumping duty against exports from SA
Companies
3 weeks ago

US dumping complaint stings SA lemon juice exporters

Ventura Coastal alleges unfair competition and wants to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of the product from SA and Brazil
Companies
1 month ago

DONALD MACKAY: Local is not always lekker ... lemon juice, anyone?

As a US firm guns for our citrus farmers, we will suffer under our own localisation regime
Opinion
1 month ago

PETER LEON: Security act contravenes SA’s commitments under General Agreement on Trade in Services

If the state implements the amendment act without adjusting its market access commitments it may face backlash from trading partners, which could ...
Opinion
3 months ago
