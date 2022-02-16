Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s cadre cabinet

16 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
DA tables motion of no confidence in ‘incompetent’ cabinet

Unusual move comes as opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address
EDITORIAL: If there’s a battle for SA’s soul, why the dawdling, Mr President?

The president needs to get tough on those intent on destroying our democracy
PETER BRUCE: If the guys at the wheel don’t understand their jobs, expect a crash

The government is doing everything to ensure businesses don't invest in SA
EDITORIAL: Split ANC enables ministers to duck riots accountability

Lack of consequences speaks to Ramaphosa’s weak position to take on the opposing faction
EDITORIAL: The ANC needs to change gear and Ramaphosa must assert his authority

The idea that Ramaphosa cannot act because it would risk a similar fate to former president Thabo Mbeki is unconvincing
