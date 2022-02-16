CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s cadre cabinet

Market data including bonds and forward rates
SA’s priority should be to wean the state off bank borrowing by growing the economy
Police minister backtracks from comment that Khehla Sitole and EFF leader Julus Malema met over an alleged plot to oust him
Plans to amend the act may come into effect in the next few months
Deal gets 94% support from shareholders
Deputy finance minister says the government is making progress in transforming the economy in key strategic areas such as energy and infrastructure
Global trade bottlenecks will last a few more months, says World Trade Organisation chief economist
US president warns the US has not yet verified the Kremlin’s claims that it is removing some troops from the border areas
How we miss the man with the sharp tongue and fast phrase who spares nobody, not even his employer
Nicholas Yell endures the searing heat of December on a 4x4 dirt track from Bot River to Port Nolloth
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.