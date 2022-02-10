Opinion

CARTOON: Out of time

10 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, February 10 2022
Thursday, February 10 2022

Green projects and localisation on Sona growth agenda

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to  announce plans to revitalise the manufacturing sector in Thursday’s state of the nation address
National
2 days ago

Unions urge Ramaphosa to cut ‘austerity measures’

Cosatu and Saftu want the president to use state of the nation address to announce changes
National
11 hours ago

WATCH: Sona 2022 and SA’s political climate

Business Day TV speaks to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University’s School of Economics and Finance
National
1 day ago

State of the nation address to cost R4m as government says no to virtual event

The millions set aside are expected to go towards revamping the city hall, says National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
National
1 day ago

KGANKI MATABANE: Ramaphosa must address the plight of SMMEs

Small enterprises play a critical role in addressing weak economic growth and joblessness, yet the government is stifling them
Opinion
1 day ago
Wednesday, February 9 2022
Wednesday, February 9 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: A travesty of justice too sickening ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Blindly acting on Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Split ANC enables ministers to duck ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Gauntlet thrown to Ramaphosa as JSC ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MARK BARNES: My proposal for turning the post ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.