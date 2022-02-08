STUART MARTIN: Get counted: the value of the census in our daily lives

Census 2022 will be SA’s fourth and largest population count, and it is also worth noting that for the first time the census will in part be conducted digitally to maximise reach and efficiency.

Generally, a census is conducted every 10 years, with SA’s first complete population census having taken place in 1996, when the new government noted that there was a lack of reliable data on the entire population, which was required to guide policy- and decision-making in the new SA. Subsequent censuses took place in 2001 and 2011, with smaller-scale community surveys in place of a census in 2006 and 2016.

With our country ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the health authorities, among other role players, needing to understand comorbidities and the demographics of people in an area to assess their risk of infection, population information became ever more crucial to mitigating against associated risks and plan for the provision of testing centres and hospital beds, for example. The potential for infection was based on existing health issues, living conditions, population densities and housing in an area.

The use of census data is not limited to the public sector but is also widely analysed and used by the private sector. For instance, a developer will use information obtained from Census 2022 in its planning. An example would be a developer looking to build a new mall and needing up-to-date demographic data to understand demand and ensure the location is ideal to provide the required services and shopping experience. The recent rollout of broadband infrastructure in locales across the country would have considered socioeconomic factors and census data when planning and prioritising these developments.

When we look around us and see public and private facilities and other options available to us, these are the outcome of the most recently available census data (social and economic), being used to assist with the planning and motivation of development projects.

A population census is generally described as “the process of collecting, compiling, evaluating, analysing and publishing demographic, economic and social data pertaining, at a specified time, to all people in a country”. An accurate census is therefore an important document in the development of any state.

To illustrate the sheer scale of the exercise, Census 2022, taking place between February 3 and 28, and is being conducted by about 165,000 Stats SA officials, who will collect a variety of information ranging from personal, family, household, health and income to access to basic services. This gargantuan and important exercise will come in at an equally sizeable budget of R3.2bn.

This information will be published in a publicly available document and used by the government, among other stakeholders, to plan the development of new infrastructure such as schools, clinics, housing and public transport. It is therefore crucial for every citizen to ensure they are counted, to provide the necessary information to planners who need it for policy formulation and decision-making at all tiers of government.

Information obtained from the last census in 2011 is now outdated, and we desperately need to have up-to-date metrics to understand the status quo in our dynamic country. It is possible to use samples and national models to understand the population dynamics in an area, but big picture socioeconomic factors and health related metrics are usually only available through national census initiatives.

As a user of this data in our location intelligence tools, I can confirm that the next few weeks are particularly important, and you should make sure you “get counted” to ensure a better future. By taking part and ensuring you are recorded correctly, you contribute to the development of the country and its services.

• Martin is geospatial industry lead: data & imagery at Esri SA.