Opinion

CARTOON: July riots home to roost

08 February 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, February 8 2022
Tuesday, February 8 2022

Calls in violent KZN for Moerane findings to be implemented

Police minister Bheki Cele’s visit to the region follows the gunning down of political leaders, as well as a spate of mass shootings since the start ...
National
14 hours ago

Cele says ANC, IFP and NFP affected worst by political killings in KwaZulu-Natal

Police minister says taht since June last year  political killings task team had registered 32 dockets
National
5 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA Tourism to present its plan on kick-starting sector

The recovery strategy is the result of weeks of workshopping with local and international experts
Politics
1 day ago

Business calls for bold steps to rationalise or shut slacking SOEs

David Masondo told MPs recently that a ‘tough love’ approach the Treasury has adopted towards SOEs might involve the introduction of more ...
National
15 hours ago

Why Ramaphosa’s credibility is about to be tested

Cyril Ramaphosa has about a week left to respond to parliament about the ANC’s alleged abuse of public money. It’s not a good look, given that he’s ...
Features
5 days ago
Monday, February 7 2022
Monday, February 7 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MOELETSI MBEKI: The end of the age of nationalism
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Gauntlet thrown to Ramaphosa as JSC ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: ‘Growth in granny gear’ will not cut it
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: No judge dread here after Mogoeng’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SELBY MAKGOTHO: Taxpayers fleeced during pandemic
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.