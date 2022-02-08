CARTOON: July riots home to roost

All share is up nearly 3% in 2022 despite volatile global markets
If the former chief justice could do a good job with his head raging, any new incumbent will be just fine
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce plans to revitalise the manufacturing sector in Thursday’s state of the nation address
ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair says leaders should avoid divisive tendencies and focus on 2024 elections
The average chair of a JSE-listed company earns almost 110 times more than 55% of South Africans
Mining and manufacturing numbers for December are due on Wednesday
The CEOs of Rio’s peers and competitors are probably already scrambling to see just how out of order their own houses are
The protests have continued despite a crackdown that has killed at least 79 and injured more than 2,000
Harmer gets talismanic headgear posted to New Zealand after surprise return to national duty
Simple steps can be taken to ensure that our vacant lots sprout buildings and not blackjacks
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.