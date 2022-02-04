CARTOON: Raymond Zondo’s track record

Facebook owner Meta is on track to lose a quarter of its market cap in Thursday's wipeout
Friday, February 4 2022
Brown faces charges tied to financial irregularities while at the helm of the Financial and Fiscal Commission
Report recommends Brian Molefe and Malusi Gigaba be investigated for prosecution
Slew of safety-related fixes since October coincide with greater scrutiny of the carmaker by US regulators
Reduction of corporate tax rate to 27% was due to come into effect on April 1
IHS Markit’s PMI rose to 50.9 in January, slightly back above the 50 neutral mark into expansionary territory
‘I call it the ‘anti-human’ bill, says Fiatsi, who is a former Christian pastor
Gabon striker hails golden opportunity for a fresh start at Barcelona
Tangier in North Africa and Tangier in the US offer opposites of climate change language games
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
