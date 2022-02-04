Opinion

CARTOON: Raymond Zondo’s track record

04 February 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, February 4 2022
Friday, February 4 2022

Chief justice hopeful Dunstan Mlambo holds firm in tense JSC quizzing

The Gauteng judge president was grilled about a range of issues, including alleged political bias
National
9 hours ago

Case backlog, judicial criticism and gender at issue in Madlanga’s JSC grilling

Judge bemoans ‘deluge of applications’ that has negatively affected the Constitutional Court’s work
National
2 days ago

Chief justice race advances as Mandisa Maya ups the stakes

Head of the appeals court makes a strong pitch for top judiciary job
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Heat from Zondo inquiry, but we await satisfaction

Commissions are not like courts of law, they can only recommend actions, not act against criminals
Opinion
1 day ago
Thursday, February 3 2022
Thursday, February 3 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: Home affairs stuck in ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Telkom probe: the long arm of the law ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Great idea, Gwede, for 1990, but now ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
SHABIR A MADHI: Why it is time for the national ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Xi Jinping’s human rights crackdown
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.