RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ: Cyber crooks are racing ahead of businesses’ security plans

We are going to see businesses clamber to run an even more competitive race to attract, retain and grow their customer bases in 2022. The role of digital to advance analytics and make better operational decisions, increase performance and optimise core processes, will similarly accelerate.

The online expectations of consumers — whether business to customer, or business to business — are huge. Online interactions with clients can target anyone, anywhere in the world, and are relevant in a way not possible a decade ago. But SA businesses and our broader economy face significant risks that we must overcome if we’re to gain from the promises of a multidimensional and digitally transformed world.

While online experiences are becoming more seamless and functional for consumers and businesses alike, cybercriminals are leapfrogging ahead. In its recent African Cyber Threat Assessment Report, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) highlighted just how serious the threat is for Africa, including SA. Alarmingly, more than 90% of African businesses are operating without the necessary cyber security protocols in place. Between January 2020 and February 2021 the report cites 230-million threat detections in SA alone (including email, files and web threat detections). Most startling, it found that SA has the third highest number of cybercrime victims worldwide!

A key component in the marriage between an optimum customer experience and digital transformation solution for broader growth, is the availability of data and innovation in data analytics and artificial intelligence. There is a significant challenge and risk associated with the expanding prevalence and innovation in customer experience and digital transformation journeys: the more data that is available on more platforms, whether for individuals, businesses or governments, the more opportunity for cybercrime.

One of Covid-19’s many consequences has been to expedite digital transformations, and related improved customer experience, for many businesses. During the pandemic many retail and corporate customers moved online for a number of goods and services. As customers increased their digital shopping footprint, the knock-on effect for companies with an online presence was the need to provide more convenience and a more personalised experience to this new market.