CARTOON: Xi Jinping’s human rights crackdown

Prices hover close to the $1,800 psychological level, as weaker dollar supports the metal, but risk-on sentiment saps its strength
Wednesday, February 2 2022
The utility asked the public on Tuesday to reduce electricity usage to mitigate the affect of large-scale unplanned breakdowns
Report recommends Brian Molefe and Malusi Gigaba be investigated for prosecution
The sale of three of its business will leave the group with its consumer brands division and R200m in cash after debt is extinguished
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Government is set to introduce a 9% federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023, state-run WAM news agency says
Russian leader’s first public comments on the crisis in weeks come as UK prime minister visits Kyiv and Poland promises aid
Bafana’s debacle against Ghana in World Cup qualifier and never-ending trouble at Cricket SA are contentious issues
There is now a surfeit of data and annual guides but it’s hard to beat the Top Wine Guide
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.