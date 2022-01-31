CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s ghostwriter

Market volatility is not going away any time soon, and investors are expecting as many as five interest-rate increases from the Fed this year
Monday, January 31 2022
Ruling removes key obstacle to emergency programme to supply 2,000MW of power to SA’s grid
The second part of the report into state capture is due, while the former president will be back in court
Company says it is in a position to consider its next steps in tackling R2bn debt pile
Due mainly to strong corporate income tax collections, the monthly surplus was the largest yet for December
A double-digit drop in Tesla shares on Thursday has added to a nightmare start to the year for Cathie Wood’s flagship strategy
Fifty years on, Ireland opposes Britain’s bid to end prosecutions of soldiers who killed 14 civil rights protesters
Spaniard earns a place among the greats of sport
As the world opens up, rapid antigen tests are going to become part of social interactions
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.