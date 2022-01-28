Opinion

CARTOON: Time for action on Khehla Sitole

28 January 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, January 28 2022

Ipid lodges criminal complaint against Khehla Sitole over Kinnear murder probe

Ipid wants national police commissioner investigated for his alleged failure to co-operate with probe into gunning down of Cape Town detective Charl ...
National
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: With cops in chaos, it’s time to axe Cele

There are serious questions about the top leadership of the police, yet the president cannot find the gumption to act against any of the players
Opinion
2 months ago

Police union says Khehla Sitole’s suspension would be justified

Commissioner has failed in his duties as evidenced by his defying orders that has placed citizens at risk, Ipusa says
National
3 months ago

Sitole says it is premature to resign over spy equipment saga

DA asks whether there will be a disciplinary inquiry or dismissals and whether Sitole and his two deputy commissioners will resign
National
5 months ago

BRYAN ROSTRON: ANC factionalism spills over into another uncivil war in the police

The past week’s mayhem has shown that the SAPS leadership is wholly unsuitable for the job
Opinion
6 months ago
