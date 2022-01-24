Opinion

CARTOON: Soon-Shiong’s ultimate injection

24 January 2022 - 05:07 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, January 24 2022
Monday, January 24 2022

Cyril Ramaphosa opens Patrick Soon-Shiong’s African vaccine headquarters

SA-born Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, established NantSA in Brackenfell
National
4 days ago

Patrick Soon-Shiong: SA’s billion-dollar genius

Patrick Soon-Shiong has found international success by upending the way we think about health. Now he’s decided to return to SA to give back to the ...
Features
3 months ago

SA-born billionaire to plough money into local vaccine manufacturing

US cancer drug inventor Patrick Soon-Shiong is investing about R3bn in medical research facilities
National
3 months ago
Friday, January 21 2022
Friday, January 21 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.