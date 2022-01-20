Opinion

CARTOON: Boris Johnson uncorked

20 January 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Party may be over as Boris Johnson fights to save premiership

Mounting revolt in Conservative Party as British leader becomes laughing stock of the ‘pork pie plot’
13 hours ago

Irate public and MPs want Boris Johnson to resign after ‘Partygate’ scandal

Six MPs have already called on Johnson to resign over allegations of alcohol-fuelled parties involving government staff when the UK was in lockdown
2 days ago

Boris Johnson broke law and lied about parties, Labour leader says

Keir Starmer says British prime minister has lost all authority
3 days ago

Boris Johnson’s staff partied in Downing Street as Queen Elizabeth mourned her husband

UK PM is facing the gravest crisis of his premiership after news of a series of social gatherings at his residence during Covid-19 lockdowns
5 days ago

THERESE RAPHAEL: Will ‘partygate’ be the political end of a remarkably resilient Boris Johnson?

A weaker Johnson is likely to mean more factionalism, and that might be a good thing for Britain’s democracy or it might lead to gridlock
6 days ago

Boris Johnson jeered after apologising for attending lockdown party

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer says the ‘lying’ prime minister must resign
1 week ago
