CARTOON: Boris Johnson uncorked

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Thursday, January 20 2022
The Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin indigenous council is opposing the construction of modern offices and a park
Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents emboldened by attack on judiciary with president wary of taking action
Revenue rose by a quarter in constant-currency terms in the three months to end-November, with subscribers up 18% year on year
Wine and fruit operators have been the hardest hit by the latest operational crisis at the harbour
Host Evan Pickworth is joined by Johan Botes and Tracy van der Colff from Baker McKenzie
Among the concerns is that state actors or criminals could snoop on private communications
SA ride momentum of Test series win into the ODI series
‘The Ledger’ provides a superb discussion on the costly and futile Western attempt to crush the Taliban
