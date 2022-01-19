COMPANY COMMENT
CHRIS HUGHES: Biotech investors should temper optimism over cash-strapped targets
19 January 2022 - 18:33
The biotech sector is more than 40% down from its high in February 2021, while the major pharmaceutical firms are flush with cash. That sounds like the ideal condition for deal-making. But what if biotech boards and shareholders want takeover bids at yesterday’s sky-high prices?
It was found in a 2020 study by JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts that when markets fall, a takeover target’s one-year share price high is a stubborn benchmark for pricing a deal. So it can take more than a year from a market correction until buyers and sellers align. Those dynamics may now be at work...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now