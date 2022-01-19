Opinion

CARTOON: BLSA’s lost chance

19 January 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Bain withdraws from BLSA

Implicated in the state capture report for its part in the harm caused to Sars, Bain has withdrawn its membership from the SA business organisation
National
18 hours ago

ATHOL WILLIAMS: Company that committed ‘terrible crimes’ gets sacred place in heart of business

Whether one laughs or cries over BLSA’s welcoming of Bain as member, it should chill the bones
Opinion
1 day ago

Expel companies complicit in state capture, says BMF

Send strong message to companies complicit in state capture, Black Management Forum says
National
20 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Bain made little from state capture, but lost billions for Sars and SA

The Zondo report fleshes out some interesting details about how the process occurred
Opinion
5 days ago

PETER HAIN: Bain just one of many corporates that helped fleece SA

From estate agents to banks, many organisations turned a blind eye to the Gupta-Zuma plundering
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Living on edge as crooks and killers walk among us

Killing with impunity means the country is on edge and braced for the next attack
Opinion
1 week ago
