CARTOON: Beware the scapegoat

14 January 2022 - 05:00 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Friday, January 14 2022

Preliminary report on parliament fire expected to be tabled on Friday

Arrangements are being made for alternative space so that MPs can start work, house of committee chairperson Cedric Frolick says
11 hours ago

Man accused of setting parliament on fire charged with terrorism

Homeless people come out in support of Zandile Mafe who denies he has mental challenges
2 days ago

Incident report shows a litany of failures behind damage to parliament

Sprinklers were last serviced in 2017 and alarm rang after firefighters had arrived, say officials
6 days ago

Fikile Mbalula says moving parliament to Tshwane makes sense, but others disagree

Mbalula’s statement has been welcomed by EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu‚ who says such a move is long overdue
1 week ago

State faces R221m bill for uninsured parliamentary buildings after fire

Estimated damage excludes the cost of furniture, laptops, carpets, sound equipment and other movable assets
4 days ago
