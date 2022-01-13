CARTOON: Advantage, Djokovic

Market data including bonds and forward rates
World Economic Forum lists state collapse as one of the main risks to the future of the country
Acting chief justice gives hard-hitting reply after column refers to black judges as slaves serving their oppressors
Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process
Debt-laden company faces no further opposition to a R24bn settlement that just needs to be rubber-stamped and it can now concentrate on operations
French bank’s senior SA economist Jeff Schultz also expects the Reserve Bank to institute five 25 basis point rate hikes in 2022
The private sector has the skills and financial resources to get the cogs of the economy turning
Deaths are up by about 40% but are unlikely to be caused by the Omicron variant, says CDC director
Swing bowler grabs five wickets to drag visitors back into the contest
A respected cryptographer has pointed to a critical flaw in NFTs and other ‘distributed’ tech
