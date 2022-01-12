Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma passing the torch

12 January 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, January 12 2022
Wednesday, January 12 2022

State considers special court to fast track corruption cases

Specialised court would target criminal cases emanating from the Zondo state capture report
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Same old clowns squirting water from plastic flowers on their lapels

We look ahead to the report of the commission probing the panel probing the failure  of the inquiry into why Zondo was not acted upon
Opinion
1 day ago

ATHOL WILLIAMS: Why is BLSA defending Bain despite Zondo inquiry’s findings?

BLSA wants us to take comfort that there is now an “increased level of oversight by Bain” — the very people who are running an elaborate cover-up, ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Busa offers support to speed up state capture prosecutions

Busa met on Monday to discuss the state capture report
National
13 hours ago

ANC and alliance partners at odds over state capture report

Gwede Mantashe says it must be dealt with internally while the SACP and Cosatu say there must be prosecutions
National
1 day ago
Tuesday, January 11 2022
Tuesday, January 11 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Honey, who shrank the JSE?
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Same old clowns squirting water from ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ATHOL WILLIAMS: Why is BLSA defending Bain ...
Opinion
4.
THULI MADONSELA: One main question in my wannabe ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Zuma passing the torch
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.