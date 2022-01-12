CARTOON: Zuma passing the torch

Market data including bonds and forward rates
With the central bank driven ‘everything rally’ in peril, there might be an opportunity for individual fund managers to shine
Scientists and politicians argue that there is no longer any need for a national state of disaster
Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process
Silicon Valley investors Sequoia and Paradigm make the first outside investment in billionaire Griffin’s trading powerhouse
Sales accelerated 22% in 2021, outperforming even the most optimistic forecast at the start of the year
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says R1.135bn will be shared by about 137,000 minibus, 25,000 meter taxis, and 63,000 e-hailing operators, with each one getting about R5,000 in relief funding
Agreement paves the way for expanding stay of Rwandan troops in Cabo Delgado Province
Algeria make slow start to the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title
The Service Station boasts a curated tipple selection and delicious Asian-inspired bites
