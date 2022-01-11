CARTOON: Incoming at the NPA

Traders focus on US inflation data and weigh bets for quicker interest rate hikes
July’s unrest and load-shedding will help to make SA a laggard among developing countries
Specialised court would target criminal cases emanating from the Zondo state capture report
Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process
FNB property strategist says it's unlikely there will be a return to full-time office working
Sales accelerated 22% in 2021, outperforming even the most optimistic forecast at the start of the year
Business for SA is preparing papers in a bid to get a high court declaratory order that would provide legal certainty
Vice-chair to leave earlier after revelation he sold at least $1m of shares in a US stock fund in February 2020
After winning the second Test to level the series, SA will be asking some searching questions before they unveil their starting XI on Tuesday
We need to resolve the systemic crisis engulfing the black working class in the townships, writes Ebrahim Harvey
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
