Opinion Government stance will discourage agribusiness’ use of new plant-breeding technology Innovative technology such as new breeding techniques must be allowed to be part of the solution to help meet national commitments to food security

SA’s agricultural sector has thrived on productivity improvement, which has partially benefited from better breeding techniques over the years.

Breeding on its own has been part of human history for thousands of years. The first farmers selected the best wild species in nature and grew them year after year. In the process they selected the best-performing crops and plants to produce seed for the next season. By combining the best characteristics of two or three plants or lines, they developed new and improved varieties with increased yields...