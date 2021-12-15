CARTOON: Best of Brandan - Part 2

Investors are waiting to see if the US Federal Reserve speeds up its tapering at the end of its two-day meeting
Wednesday, December 15 2021
Treasury proposal is aimed at ensuring preservation of pension funds and allowing limited access to them
The party has formed majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with the help of smaller opposition parties
Telecoms company and Mafab Communications are expected to pay the bid price by February 24
Business Day TV unpacks dip in index that tracks economic activity in greater detail with Mike Schüssler, economist at economists.co.za.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
US secretary of state reels off a list of concerns about China in a key policy speech in Jakarta
Mamelodi Sundowns stretch lead to 15 points after they beat Baroka 2-1
Andrea Nagel is defeated in her hunt for The Art of Duplicity, which made it onto the extended list of the Top 50 Bars in the World
