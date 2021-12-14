Gaining trust in a conflicted investment industry

The financial services industry is a hotbed of inherent self-interest that constantly pit clients’ needs against those of the business.

Effectively navigating the tension between professional values and the economics of an organisation begins with a deliberate strategy to be fully transparent with customers right at the onset of the relationship.

The firm’s longevity depends on the success — and trust — of its clients.

A survey of US adults by global research firm Morning Consult found that investment and wealth management companies experienced the biggest loss of trust among financial services firms over the past year, as markets and economies experienced unprecedented uncertainty and volatility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditional ways of nurturing relationships through regular face-to-face interactions have also been disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Investors seek to grow their wealth or the pension fund assets they help oversee at the highest possible rate and lowest cost. The advisers or fund managers hired to help them reach these financial goals have an added responsibility: They need to make money for themselves or the firms they represent through consulting charges, commissions on product sales, performance fees, or increasing funds under management.

Many financial services companies run an array of operations, all under the same umbrella. These could include asset managers, private equity or real estate funds, investment consulting businesses aimed at big institutional investors, tied financial advisers targeting individuals, life and short-term insurance, banking or even brokerages.

While cross-selling opportunities abound, so do the risks of not doing what is suitable for customers.

While SA regulations recognise the industry’s intrinsic conflicts, failing to communicate and regularly emphasise these to clients could lead to significant reputational harm, misunderstandings, or withdrawals.

The General Code of Conduct for Authorised Financial Services Providers and their Representatives requires that any personal interest that could lead to a potential conflict be avoided. Providers must disclose if, for some or other reason, this isn’t possible.

All reasonable steps need to be taken to mitigate the conflict of interest to treat the client fairly.

These disclosures don’t invalidate the role of a financial services provider. They are customary and generally accepted industry practices to ensure that an investor or the board of trustees of a pension fund are comfortable with the position of conflict.

Trustees must ensure that the situation doesn’t undermine their governance structures and decide whether to go ahead.

There are many situations where potential conflicts can arise. An unscrupulous asset manager could decide to make a profit or avoid a loss for the firm at a client’s expense, desire an outcome or service that clashes with the customer’s needs, or even favour one client over another.

Clients can guard against some of these risks by engaging investment managers as long-term partners where clear roles and responsibilities for all parties are outlined right from the start.

Investors should regularly assess their managers against their mandates, peers, benchmarks, and the set targets and metrics. Compensation structures must align with the financial goals of both parties, be transparent and easily understood by all.

Avoid financial services providers that don’t have a conflict-of-interest management policy. Agreements must be open to regular scrutiny, with the ability to evolve to changing circumstances.

Policies are meaningless if not implemented and demonstrated in each interaction with a client — clearly and boldly, not in the fine print.

If an adviser recommends a group product to a client or board of trustees, the reasoning must be justifiable, comparable and backed up by data.

On the flip side, if an investment adviser believes a client will be better off by withdrawing funds from the group and placing these with another fund or manager, that person should feel empowered to do so without fear of backlash.

Trust is the bedrock of the financial services industry, which plays a crucial role in an economy’s growth and development. The pandemic has made most consumers poorer, posing risks to the savings industry as unemployment increases and consumers cut costs.

SA savings as a percentage of GDP fell to 14.8% last year, the lowest level since 1998, and compared with a global average of 22%, according to data compiled by the World Bank.

A higher savings rate is crucial to accelerating economic growth, as this capital is put to productive use by financing investments, infrastructure developments, lending, or even corporate expansion strategies. Confidence is the underlying force that binds all this together.

Financial services firms exist because of their clients. Doing good by them is the most credible way of building a thriving savings and investments culture and a prosperous, sustainable business.

Leepile is CEO of Novare Holdings.