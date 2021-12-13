Opinion

CARTOON: Shell man Mantashe

13 December 2021 - 05:09 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, December 13 2021
Monday, December 13 2021

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Mantashe arrives late to the oil party

Others are already looking at a future when oil might not be around anymore
Opinion
12 hours ago

Mantashe berates Shell seismic survey protesters

Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says protests could deter further investment in the struggling economy
National
3 days ago

TRACEY DAVIES: Shell – the devil and the deep blue sea

One need look no further than Mozambique to see what’s wrong with Shell’s Wild Coast plan
Opinion
4 days ago

Residents protest against Shell seismic surveys off Wild Coast

High court ruled on Friday against application brought by environmentalists to stop oil major’s planned seismic surveys along the Wild Coast
National
1 week ago

ANN CROTTY: How 21st century consumers are destroying environmental resources

If we were to pay for damage producers cause, nature would soon benefit
Opinion
4 days ago

Shell faces full wrath of PR hurricane

‘Shell’ is like kryptonite to environmentalists as the company faces the full force of a PR hurricane
News & Fox
1 week ago
Friday, December 10 2021
Friday, December 10 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Mankind on brink of self-destruction
Opinion / Letters
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Mantashe arrives late to the oil ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DESNÉ MASIE: Is this finally the end of Boris ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STUART THEOBALD: SA must box clever to get out of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Can Joburg’s coalition ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.