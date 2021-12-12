GIDEON DU PLESSIS: Pay rulings and unresolved labour issues to roll over into new year

Key workplace issues that remained unresolved in 2021 will be issues of importance on the labour relations scene in 2022.

The public unions’ dissatisfaction with this year’s public service salary negotiations (with the National Education, Health & Allied Workers’ Union refusing to sign the agreement), the long-awaited Constitutional Court ruling on nonimplementation of the last leg of the 2018 agreement, and the new 2022 negotiations will all be interlinked as there are still so many loose ends.

Government negotiators are likely to use the National Treasury’s Public Sector Remuneration Strategy, which finance minister Enoch Godongwana referred to in his medium-term budget policy statement for its positioning in the negotiations. In terms of this strategy, government employees can expect only a 1.5% increase in 2022/2023. The Treasury’s flexibility in the negotiations will indicate whether Godongwana, as a former trade unionist, is still clinging to his roots or will be driven by government finance restrictions.

Burning issues at Eskom are similar to the aforementioned due to the dispute between unions and Eskom about its unilateral implementation of the 2021 salary increases, with the unions having referred the matter for arbitration. The ruling in this regard is due soon. The 2022 negotiations are set to begin in April. This will be preceded by more headbutting about Eskom’s unbundling process.

Similarly, Sibanye-Stillwater is embroiled in a wage dispute with mining unions at its gold mines. Sibanye’s strong position of being prepared to offer only below-inflation increases for workers at its gold mines and a confrontational approach to negotiations serve as an invitation to strikes. A strike at Sibanye’s gold mines could be of strategic benefit to the mining house due to imminent retrenchments at certain shafts, strikes could be used to motivate retrenchments. As Sibanye cannot afford a strike at its highly profitable platinum mines, a gold strike could reduce the risk of a platinum strike as the mining unions might not have the appetite for back-to-back strikes. Sanity from all parties involved needs to prevail.

The outcome of the investigation conducted by the Essential Services Committee (ESC) in the coal and steel sectors may have a significant affect on strikes in these highly unionised sectors. The ESC will declare a service as essential where it can be shown that an interruption of that service would pose a clear and imminent threat to the life, personal safety or the health of the whole or part of the population. Should these services be declared essential, the result will be that employees employed within these services will not be allowed to go on strike.

Essential services

On the coal side, the ESC is investigating the possibility of declaring the following services as essential: cage operations, security, ventilation, control room, emergency services and coal supply services. On the steel side, the focus is on services relating to manufacturing, production and the supply and distribution of steel. It is up to the trade unions that are organised in the coal mining and steel sectors to convince the ESC not to declare these services as essential, while employers represented by major legal firms are attempting to persuade the ESC to declare the said services as essential.

Employers in the steel sector will be hoping for an outcome in their favour before the commencement of the serious negotiations that will take place at Columbus Steel as from January and at ArcelorMittal from March. The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) will follow an aggressive approach at ArcelorMittal because its is not happy with the 2021 increases.

Eskom’s winter electricity tariffs, load-shedding and high import and export taxes will once again be a stumbling block for trade unions when it comes to wage increases. A ray of light is that steel production is on the increase and Highveld Steel’s plant will soon be in production, while the government’s Master Plan for the Steel and Metal Fabrication Sector could stimulate further growth in steel manufacturing. However, high steel prices are hurting the smaller manufacturers, which could lead to job losses downstream.