JOHAN STEYN: Uploading inequality: how technology could create new caste systems

“We are probably one of the last generations of homo sapiens. Within a century or two earth will be dominated by entities that are more different from us than we are different from Neanderthals or from chimpanzees. Because in the coming generations we will learn how to engineer bodies and brains and minds.”

This startling statement was made by Yuval Noah Harari during his address at the World Economic Forum meeting in 2020 at Davos. An Oxford-educated historian and professor at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Harari reached prominence with his 2014 book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind. It was followed by two other best-sellers: Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (2016) and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century (2018).

His books and public lectures are a rallying call for humanity to wake up and understand that new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) will change the trajectory of our species dramatically. Many public figures have been influenced by his work, and even Bill Gates wrote about Harari, calling him “such a stimulating writer that even when I disagreed, I wanted to keep reading and thinking”.

During a recent interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS’s 60 Minutes, Harari said that “one of the dangers is that we will see in the coming decades a process of greater inequality than in any previous time in history because, for the first time, it will be real biological inequality”.



Technology, blended with human bodies, will create a new humanoid species. It will split humanity into two distinct groups (or castes, as Harari calls it). The wealthy will be able to afford brain implants and other advances to various organs and body parts. They will live longer, be always healthy and will become the dominant species — a techno-ruling class — and the rest will be left behind.