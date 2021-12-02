LETTER: Bring 2024 elections forward

At long last Peter Bruce has got it (“Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we can survive its demise”, December 1). The voters and all taxpayers of SA should be motivated to take to the streets, and all media be motivated to demand, that the 2024 general elections be brought forward to 2022.

In so many ways SA cannot afford to delay the removal of the incompetent and corrupt ANC misgovernment any longer. SA has more than enough natural, constitutional and human resources to turn itself into a modern and efficient democratic state with a growing free enterprise economy that will benefit all 60-million South Africans and half of Sub-Saharan Africa as well.

The obstacles in the way of SA’s long-term recovery are the ANC and its tripartite alliance cohorts and their misguided comrades, who over the past few decades have enriched themselves and sabotaged the socioeconomic prospects of current and future generations.

It is time for SA to vote the ANC out onto the opposition benches and the dustbin of history, just like we did the Nats and their apartheid apologists. There is no time to waste.

Jeremy Wiley

Via BusinessLIVE

