Opinion

LETTER: Bring 2024 elections forward

We can get rid of the ANC quickly

02 December 2021 - 15:49
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

At long last Peter Bruce has got it (“Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we can survive its demise”, December 1). The voters and all taxpayers of SA should be motivated to take to the streets, and all media be motivated to demand, that the 2024 general elections be brought forward to 2022.

In so many ways SA cannot afford to delay the removal of the incompetent and corrupt ANC misgovernment any longer. SA has more than enough natural, constitutional and human resources to turn itself into a modern and efficient democratic state with a growing free enterprise economy that will benefit all 60-million South Africans and half of Sub-Saharan Africa as well.

The obstacles in the way of SA’s long-term recovery are the ANC and its tripartite alliance cohorts and their misguided comrades, who over the past few decades have enriched themselves and sabotaged the socioeconomic prospects of current and future generations.

It is time for SA to vote the ANC out onto the opposition benches and the dustbin of history, just like we did the Nats and their apartheid apologists. There is no time to waste.

Jeremy Wiley
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC is an ancient party lost in a modern world

The ANC has forgotten how to lead and, importantly, it has forgotten too how to talk about leadership
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC pulls out of Kannaland coalition over mayor’s rape conviction

The party is opposed to any form of gender-based violence and corruption, says provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni
News
19 hours ago

LETTER: Coalitions: a double-edged sword

Without mature leadership that is able to compromise, the result could be paralysed councils and constant instability
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: We do unto Zimbabweans what Boris ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANDREW PRIOR: Faith, endurance and evidence: ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Jobless numbers are now a clanging bell
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Leading the ANC means not leading ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: ANC should really start becoming a political party

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we can survive its demise

Opinion / Columnists

Cosatu slams lack of action against failing provinces and municipalities

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.