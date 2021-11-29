CARTOON: Brace for impact

Oil prices recovered 4%, but concerns that Covid-19 will persist have been pummelling global markets since Friday
Monday, November 29 2021
Those who favour wider access to self-testing believe it will give people an extra tool for tackling the pandemic as SA enters fourth wave
The department of defence will present the findings of a task team into the procurement of an unregistered drug from Cuba
Airlines now face a return to the uncertainty of shifting rules and public-health developments amid Omicron coronavirus variant
Labour force survey to be released amid new Covid-19 variant, which has a potential to undermine SA’s economic recovery and jobs prospects
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice SA
Chief medical officer Paul Burton says mRNA vaccines can be adjusted quickly
City move up to second spot on the league log, level on 29 points with leaders Chelsea, while the Hammers stay fourth on 23 points
Rich nations have been lulled into a false sense of security by their high vaccine rates
