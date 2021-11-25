Opinion

CARTOON: Shell on Earth

25 November 2021 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, November 25 2021

MIKE LOEWE: Battle of the coastline versus the waistlines of Shell shareholders looms

Aggressive exploration for Wild Coast oil and gas is the wrong move at the wrong time, writes Mike Loewe
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Wildlife heritage faces the same plundering as infrastructure

From abalone to pangolins, poachers escape with impunity as financial flows face scrutiny
1 day ago

Shell to scrap dual-share system and move its head office to Britain

Dutch government weighs scrapping dividend tax as it scrambles to keep energy company in the Netherlands
1 week ago

Deep-water drilling issues lead Eni to halt plans to partner with Sasol

Oil companies have also been frustrated by delays in passing SA’s draft oil exploration and production law
1 month ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: More of a splash should be made about National Marine Week

Natural resources are threatened but the state has grand ambitions for the oceans economy to contribute R177bn to GDP by 2033
1 month ago
Wednesday November 23, 2021
