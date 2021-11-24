Opinion VINCE VAN DER BIJL: AB de Villiers made us feel invincible and full of possibility His retirement brings to a close a golden era of joyous cricket B L Premium

AB de Villiers brought sheer joy to SA and the cricket world. His boyish enthusiasm never dimmed as he remained true to the ethos of amateur sport. The world gasped as he destroyed attacks with wizardry from his innovative and instinctive playbook. As with all sporting legends, he redefined his art.

Names such as Muhammad Ali, Jack Nicklaus, Jesse Owen, Roger Federer and Gary Sobers come to mind. All seemed to play for the sheer delight of the sport itself. Statistics and records never seemed their focus, those just followed in their wake...