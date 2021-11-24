CARTOON: Sudan’s transition troubles

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
From abalone to pangolins, poachers escape with impunity as financial flows face scrutiny
President and Kenyan counterpart agree to resuscitate SA’s participation in the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project
Election and swearing in of eThekwini mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip will take place on Wednesday
Companies say fines are unjustified as use of selected resellers is to stamp out counterfeit sales
Our economic policies are divorced from reality, and our aeroplane is heading for the ground
Department of mineral resources & energy plans to change the law to ensure compliance with some of its provisions
Holmes sidesteps prosecutors’ allegations she made false claims to investors and business partners about her company's blood testing technology
Guardiola’s team can reach Champions League last 16 on Wednesday
The chenin-type moment of epiphany for SA’s red wines may be only a decade away
