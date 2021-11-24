Opinion

CARTOON: Sudan’s transition troubles

24 November 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday November 23, 2021
Sudan’s Hamdok reinstated as PM after political deal signed

Hamdok will lead a government of technocrats during a political transition expected to last until 2023, and all political detainees are to be freed
World
1 day ago

Sudan’s military reinstates Abdalla Hamdok as civilian ruler amid protests

The move follows October’s coup that triggered deadly unrest
World
2 days ago

At least 10 killed in crackdown on growing anti-coup protests in Sudan

Soldiers fire live bullets and teargas at anti-coup protesters and  mobile communications cut in Khartoum
World
6 days ago

Sudan’s army chief appoints himself head of new Sovereign Council

The new 14-member Sovereign Council,  includes civilians  but none from the   political coalition that had been sharing power with the military since ...
World
1 week ago

Sudan’s about-turn

Weeks before the country’s military was to hand leadership of the governing authority to civilians, paving the way for elections, progress towards ...
Features
2 weeks ago
