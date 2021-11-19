Opinion

CARTOON: Most despised decision-maker

19 November 2021 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, November 19 2021
Friday, November 19 2021

Central bank ‘still dovish’ after hiking rates for the first time in three years

Monetary policy remains accommodative, says Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
Economy
15 hours ago

Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO

CEO André de Ruyter says law on public finances slows procurement and there has been no reply to its deviation request
Economy
1 day ago

Gordhan says former Eskom employees could be behind sabotage

Public enterprises minister says pattern to the need for power cuts must be investigated
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: ANC becomes chief scapegoat herder in its theatre of blame

The party is trying to put distance between itself and Eskom, crossing its arms and bleating about the state utility
Opinion
3 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s economic contribution tending towards zero

At the rate the ANC sheds votes SA could end up with John Steenhuisen as deputy president, writes Duma Gqubule
Opinion
3 days ago
Thursday, November 18 2021
Thursday, November 18 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s greatest ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Vodacom move into townships is late ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Show some respect: why South ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: With utopia not on the ballot, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CLYDE RUSSELL: Iron ore price set to languish as ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.