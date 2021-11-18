CARTOON: De Ruyter’s current outages

The local currency is trading at its weakest level since January and is under strain from pressure on the Turkish lira
Economic significance of black residential areas is being appreciated as a business opportunity
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the names of four judges who could be the next chief justice to the JSC and heads of political parties in the National Assembly
The ANC has said working with the DA may be ‘a bridge too far’ and the DA has insisted it can have ‘no formal coalition agreement’ with the ANC
Stocks plummet almost 50% as pandemic hampers sugar producer’s efforts to cut R7.2bn in liabilities
Festive season shopping could be weighed down by subdued consumer confidence
We look at how player brands can boost clubs, and the new developments affecting copyright issues
‘Prices at the pump have continued to rise, even as refined fuel costs go down and industry profits go up,’ the president says in letter to Federal Trade Commission
Independent committee finds Erasmus guilty of misconduct for his hour-long video critique of match officials, and SA Rugby fined £20,000
The poet laureate’s paean to Oliver Tambo mires the ANC in a paradise of self-forgiveness, writes Hans Pienaar
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.