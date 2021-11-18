Opinion

CARTOON: De Ruyter’s current outages

18 November 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, November 18 2021

Treasury’s foot-dragging is partly to blame, says Eskom CEO

CEO André de Ruyter says law on public finances slows procurement and there has been no reply to its deviation request
Economy
15 hours ago

Gordhan says former Eskom employees could be behind sabotage

Public enterprises minister says pattern to the need for power cuts must be investigated
National
11 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s economic contribution tending towards zero

At the rate the ANC sheds votes SA could end up with John Steenhuisen as deputy president, writes Duma Gqubule
Opinion
2 days ago

Load-shedding clips wings of mining, SA’s golden goose

Power cuts are hurting energy-intensive sectors that generate 41% of the country's GDP -- and 70% of its export earnings
Business
3 days ago
