CARTOON: Kganyago the Christmas grinch?

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
At the Glasgow climate conference few seemed to know the score
Talks break down at labour dispute organisation over an offer to increase wages just 1.5%
Joburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay all hang in the balance
Markets are getting it wrong to focus only on the offer price, which is much lower than the R200 per share that was expected, analyst says
National credit regulator warns of worsening indebtedness as payment holidays end
We look at how player brands can boost clubs, and the new developments affecting copyright issues
Authorities ordered schools shut as they struggled to reduce hazardous air pollution in the capital region
Increasingly extreme match-up analysis now borders on overkill so learning how to use it best is crucial
McLaren says Autocar story about being sold to Audi is wholly inaccurate
