Opinion

CARTOON: Rest in peace FW de Klerk

12 November 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, November 12 2021
Friday, November 12 2021

LEONARD SOLMS: FW de Klerk leaves behind a complex legacy

De Klerk, a product of a violent system, certainly took steps throughout his political career which went some way, if not all the way, to dismantling ...
National
14 hours ago

FW de Klerk, who handed SA’s reins to Nelson Mandela, dies aged 85

Referred to as ‘the last white ruler of South Africa’, De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela
National
17 hours ago

RAY HARTLEY: De Klerk was a leader at war with his history

To traditional Afrikaner nationalists, he is the ‘verraaier’ who sold out  and capitulated to the ANC, writes Ray Hartley
National
11 hours ago

TIM DU PLESSIS: FW de Klerk’s bold action led to end of apartheid

De Klerk was no Nelson Mandela. Yet he did to apartheid what Mikhail Gorbachev did to Soviet communism: destroyed the last remnants of what was once ...
National
14 hours ago

IN PICTURES: Key moments of FW de Klerk’s life

Former president FW de Klerk died at the age of 85 on Thursday
National
14 hours ago

WATCH | FW de Klerk apologises for apartheid in video released after death

FW de Klerk was the last apartheid-era president and died at the age of 85 on Thursday
National
13 hours ago
Thursday, November 11 2021
Thursday, November 11 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANTHONY BUTLER: There is method in Gwede ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Load-shedding stopped when Jacob Zuma was ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Journalist should be disciplined by the ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
TOM EATON: Mayor, mayor on the wall, who’s the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.