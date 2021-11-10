Opinion A level playing field for SMMEs at last The National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill goes some way to support and protect small businesses from unfair practices by their much bigger competitors B L Premium

Parliament must urgently prioritise passing the of National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill to kick-start the revival of small businesses in these most trying of times. The bill was drafted by the department of small business development to deal with challenges facing the sector. It is timely and welcome but long overdue.

For far too long corporate SA and government in general have been able use their huge budgets to undermine the interests of small business. Yet that is the very sector expected to grow the economy and create employment. An unemployment rate of 34.4% or 12-million people without a job, is a threat to social stability...