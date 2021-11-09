LEBOGANG MAILE: The future is the District Development Model
Cities are the epicentres of humanity’s biggest current challenges, but also engines from which solutions emerge
Only a few days ago citizens across our country went to the polls to elect new municipal governments in our sixth local government elections since democracy in 1994.
Municipal government is undoubtedly the most important of our three spheres of administration. The realisation of our right to clean, safe, well-kept and healthy environments depends entirely on a functioning municipal sphere of government...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.