CARTOON: Karpowerships, all is forgiven

09 November 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, November 9 2021

Another week of load-shedding lies ahead

Eskom is blaming this week’s outages on generation capacity shortages and a decrease in Zambia’s power generation
17 hours ago

WATCH: Metals industry strike and load-shedding weigh on PMI

Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the purchasing managers index data
5 days ago

Eskom falling short of cash for maintenance

COO Jan Oberholzer says Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, but only R6bn is available
5 days ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Cheap, clean power will make a real difference to people’s lives

Affordability of basic services is important to constituents, and renewable energy could drastically reduce costs
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Disillusioned voters send ANC a clear message

Poll figures lowest since the advent of democracy
6 days ago
Monday, November 8 2021
