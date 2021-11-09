ANDREW DUVENAGE: Wealth tax no replacement for economic growth to solve fiscal deficit

Despite the recent tax “windfall” due to better-than-expected collections, primarily off the back of the commodities boom, the reality is that without economic growth SA’s structural fiscal deficit will remain a challenge. Growing unemployment coupled with emigration means the country’s income tax base is shrinking.

According to studies by both the University of Cape Town and Oxford University’s Centre for the Study of African Economics, the number of individuals in SA’s middle to upper income band has fallen over the past few years.

Personal income-tax payers are the largest contributors to total tax revenue, with those earning more than R1m a year paying 40.2% of all personal income tax. There will thus be long-term consequences if their numbers are depleted.

The number of taxpayers earning taxable income of R750,000 a year has declined by about 9,000 people in the last two years. As economist and Wits Business School professor Jannie Rossouw pointed out recently, this group of taxpayers should have grown, if for no other reason than the effects of inflation.

SA has a high corporate tax rate, which compares unfavourably with neighbours such as Botswana and even against the global tax rate average. And in addition to the high personal income tax rate 15% VAT is paid on most items, a 68% tax paid on fuel, high municipal tax rates, punitive capital gains tax and what essentially amounts to a double tax on basic services such as water, refuse removal, sewerage services, health care, security and education.

Of particular concern is that of those emigrating. Most are high earners and employers. According to the FNB Estate Agents Survey based on the fourth quarter of 2020, a fifth of homes valued at R2.6m or more that were put on the market by the end of last year were due to plans to emigrate.

SA’s successful entrepreneurs are in demand worldwide. According to AfrAsia Bank’s 2021 World Wealth report more than 4,000 high net-worth individuals have emigrated from SA in the past decade.