MARTIN VAN STADEN: WHO undermines democracy in crusade against tobacco and vaping products

That the World Health Organization (WHO) has of late been undermining democratic institutions worldwide is not necessarily a revelation given the uniform way many governments have, partly at the WHO’s instigation, responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. But this should not distract anyone from the anti-democratic aspects of the WHO’s long-time obsession: regulating the lifestyle choices of consumers as regards tobacco.

Under the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control a so-called “Congress of the Parties” (COP) to the convention will meet from November 8 to 13, followed from November 15 to 17 by a “Meeting of the Parties” (MOP) to the Illicit Trade Protocol, both in The Hague. The impression is that “the parties” to the convention will be represented at these meetings, but the fact of the matter is far more unfortunate.

Only a small group of credentialed state representatives and NGOs, which represent a single perspective on a multifaceted debate on public health and consumer choice, participate at COP and MOP meetings. This group is in effect vested with the power to make international law without any parliamentary oversight or public participation.

Accountability

If SA is a “party” to the convention and protocol, it makes sense that the representatives of all the relevant stakeholders — consumers, manufacturers, distributors, government, academia — ought to be involved in crafting SA’s input at these meetings, but this is not the case. Even the press may not monitor the proceedings, and the minutes from these meetings have, with time, become less detailed. This harms accountability and transparency.

The slogan “nothing about us, without us” conveys an important principle of public policy that has been manifested throughout history in various forms. The American creed of “no taxation without representation” and the SA struggle against a minority regime that excluded most people in important political decisions, are only two examples.

The idea is exceedingly simple but crucial: policy decisions that involve certain stakeholders cannot be taken without the involvement of those stakeholders, certainly not if they stand to be detrimentally affected by those decisions. Why has the WHO, which is supposed to represent the apex of integrity in public health policy, made itself guilty of violating this principle?

Most concerning is that organisations associated with the tobacco industry have not only simply been excluded, but have been consciously banned from participating. One’s opinion about the harms of smoking notwithstanding, the principle that relevant stakeholders must be involved in decisions that most intimately affect them must be maintained.

And it is not only cigarette manufacturers that have been banned, but everyone in their supply chain. At the COP7 meeting in Delhi some years ago, a group of tobacco farmers who were peacefully protesting outside the conference venue were forcefully removed by security officials, and taken by bus to a faraway location to continue their protest. Naturally, a protest that is not nearby to its subject is a pointless exercise.

What’s more, Interpol, which actively combats the illicit cigarette trade, has also been excluded. Not even law enforcement gets a seat at the table. The apparent reason? Because Interpol has to work with tobacco companies on occasion to do its work effectively.

COP and MOP are in effect a legislative process, where law and public policy that must be obeyed are decided. This process cannot have any legitimacy, nor can the policies it produces be truly evidence-based, when everyone except a small cabal of anti-tobacco campaigners have been excluded. COP and MOP are not throat-clearing exercises — their decisions have real-world consequences for consumer freedom, economic dynamism, and public health.