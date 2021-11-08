CARTOON: Fossil fool Gwede Mantashe

US Federal Reserve says ‘transitory inflation’ will be unlikely to require fast hikes, while the Bank of England stands pat
Premier urges civilians to arm themselves against former partners in war with Eritrea
Medical Protection Society says doctors are increasingly worried about rise in criminal sanctions if a patient dies
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Prices, now at a record, are increasing at a pace never seen before, says AA
Trade bloc enforces draconian measures against a fungal disease that is essentially a cosmetic issue
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi calls for calm after surviving drone attack on his Baghdad home that injured several guards
World No 1 gets some revenge for US Open defeat
The luxury fitness brand is struggling to attract less-affluent customers while having to advertise heavily for the post-pandemic era
