CHEN XIAODONG: Taking action is the key to tackling climate change

A few days ago Chinese president Xi Jinping delivered a written statement at the world leaders summit during the COP26 UN climate change conference, in which he put forward a three-point suggestion on how to tackle climate change and promote world economic recovery: First, we need to uphold multilateral consensus, second, we need to focus on concrete actions; third, we need to accelerate the green transition.

This demonstrates China’s firm support for multilateralism as well as the full and effective implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement. It also attests to the broad-mindedness and sense of responsibility of China as a major country in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China’s approach to tackling climate change can be boiled down to five Cs: community, consensus, commitment, changeover and clarification:

Community. In addressing climate change China upholds the vision of a community of life for man and nature. To scientifically balance economic development and environmental protection, and jointly address the challenge of climate change, President Xi put forth the philosophy of “a community of life for man and nature”, which points the way forward for global environmental governance. As a Chinese poem reads: “Heaven does not speak and it alternates the four seasons; Earth does not speak and it nurtures all things.” To build a community of life for man and nature we must first and foremost give priority to protect nature and ecology. Mother Nature is the cradle of all living beings. It provides everything essential for humanity to survive and thrive.

Nature is the cradle of all living things and the basic condition for the survival and development of mankind. To improve the ecological environment China maintains to take a holistic approach and respect the inherent laws of the ecological system so that natural elements can reinforce each other. Meanwhile, we need to put people first and give full consideration to the world population’s shared aspirations for a better life, a beautiful environment and their responsibilities to future generations. We should work hard to achieve social equity and justice through ecological protection so that people will have a greater sense of happiness, benefit and security.

Consensus. To deal with climate change China upholds one consensus, namely the consensus of multilateralism. The UNFCCC and Paris Agreement are the basic principles for international co-operation in addressing climate change. As we say in China, “When people pull together, nothing is too heavy to be lifted.” Multilateralism is the right way to address the global challenge of climate change. All countries should uphold the international system with the UN at its core, stick to the goals and principles of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, and implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development on the basis of international law, fairness and justice, and effective action.

In the past few years, the global response to climate change has taken many detours. The root cause is the refusal of some developed countries to fulfil their obligations. Time waits for no-one. Only by thinking and working together can mankind respond faster to climate change and turn the vision of a beautiful world into a beautiful reality.