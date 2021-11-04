CARTOON: Just transition caveat

Rand weakness persists as Fed is expected to announce a reduction of monetary policy support, supporting the dollar
Eskom is charting a path for which SA, and perhaps even other countries in the world, will be grateful
COO Jan Oberholzer says Eskom needs R11bn a year for maintenance, but only R6bn is available
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
CEO Mark Cutifani says his replacement should keep pushing to put producer at the top of the industry
With inflation rearing up everywhere, money markets see hikes as a certainty
Trade bloc enforces draconian measures against a fungal disease that is essentially a cosmetic issue
China’s projected nuclear weapons arsenal over the coming years is a 'game-changer', says Pentagon
Brazilians beat Maritzburg United 1-0 in a league match at the Loftus Stadium
Move seen as step towards convincing critics the company is taking privacy concerns seriously
